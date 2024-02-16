Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Raised to $145.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $136.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 8.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI downgraded Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Airbnb from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.67.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $157.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.64. Airbnb has a one year low of $103.55 and a one year high of $158.27. The company has a market capitalization of $102.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

In other news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 679 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total value of $86,328.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,460,947.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 679 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total value of $86,328.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,875 shares in the company, valued at $13,460,947.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total transaction of $5,154,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 871,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,311,798.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,489,286 shares of company stock valued at $206,493,589. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 43.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,896,000 after buying an additional 10,301,746 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 7.2% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,417,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,413 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,417,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135,529 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,737,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,712,000 after acquiring an additional 273,316 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $619,584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

