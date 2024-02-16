Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Raised to $160.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Airbnb from $125.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $157.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $103.55 and a 12 month high of $158.27. The company has a market cap of $102.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23.

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.58, for a total value of $8,794,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 473,762 shares in the company, valued at $69,444,033.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.58, for a total value of $8,794,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 473,762 shares in the company, valued at $69,444,033.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 173,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,310,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,489,286 shares of company stock worth $206,493,589 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 43.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,301,746 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 7.2% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,417,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,413 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,417,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,529 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,737,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,712,000 after purchasing an additional 273,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $619,584,000. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

