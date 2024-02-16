Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Raised to $180.00 at Susquehanna

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Airbnb from $125.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet raised Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.67.

Shares of ABNB opened at $157.69 on Wednesday. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $103.55 and a 12 month high of $158.27. The company has a market cap of $102.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

In other news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total value of $86,328.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,460,947.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $387,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 159,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,474,836. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total transaction of $86,328.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,460,947.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,489,286 shares of company stock valued at $206,493,589 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,709,000 after purchasing an additional 63,601 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Airbnb by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Airbnb by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth $2,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

