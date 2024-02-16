Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) PT Raised to C$20.50

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Desjardins from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price points to a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AD.UN. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

Shares of AD.UN stock opened at C$16.40 on Wednesday. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 1 year low of C$12.56 and a 1 year high of C$18.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$746.20 million, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

