Alastair Bruce Purchases 6,000 Shares of Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities (LON:BEMO) Stock

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities (LON:BEMO – Get Free Report) insider Alastair Bruce purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 535 ($6.76) per share, for a total transaction of £32,100 ($40,540.54).

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Stock Performance

BEMO opened at GBX 525 ($6.63) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £61.95 million, a PE ratio of 52,500.00 and a beta of 1.01. Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities has a 1-year low of GBX 425 ($5.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 540.74 ($6.83). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 502.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 484.41.

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a GBX 11 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities’s previous dividend of $6.00. Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170,000.00%.

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Company Profile

Baring Emerging Europe PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baring Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of European emerging market countries. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

