Amalgamated Bank Buys 2,560 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 28.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,543,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,593,000 after buying an additional 33,723 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,718,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,357,000 after buying an additional 51,396 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 49.4% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,702,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,825,000 after buying an additional 893,998 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 299.4% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,721,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,166,000 after buying an additional 1,290,640 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,069,000 after acquiring an additional 35,889 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $56,286.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,691,704.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $56,286.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,691,704.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total transaction of $82,556.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,282.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,305 shares of company stock worth $871,105. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of BFAM opened at $109.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 73.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.65 and a fifty-two week high of $109.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.38.

BFAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.38.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

