Amalgamated Bank Cuts Position in Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,258 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHC shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sotera Health from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sotera Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Sotera Health stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.59. Sotera Health has a one year low of $12.34 and a one year high of $19.40.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing. It also provides microbiological and analytical chemistry testing, and advisory services.

