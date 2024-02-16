Amalgamated Bank Has $956,000 Stock Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,862 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in UniFirst by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,664,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $280,062,000 after buying an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in UniFirst by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 628,270 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,390,000 after buying an additional 10,143 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in UniFirst by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 558,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,962,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 3.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 542,113 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,033,000 after purchasing an additional 20,093 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 0.3% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 486,886 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Get UniFirst alerts:

UniFirst Stock Performance

Shares of UniFirst stock opened at $173.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.49. UniFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $150.50 and a 52-week high of $202.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 0.83.

UniFirst Announces Dividend

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.20. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $593.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. UniFirst’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNF. StockNews.com lowered UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on UniFirst from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on UniFirst

Insider Activity at UniFirst

In other UniFirst news, EVP William Masters Ross sold 2,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.27, for a total value of $399,966.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,034 shares in the company, valued at $707,039.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About UniFirst

(Free Report)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.