Amalgamated Bank Has $982,000 Stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,242 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HOOD. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total value of $62,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 921,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,451,348.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $2,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,377,154.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total value of $62,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 921,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,451,348.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,255,736 shares of company stock valued at $14,549,505. 20.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of HOOD opened at $13.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average of $10.54. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 1.38.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The company had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.14.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

