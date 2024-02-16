Amalgamated Bank Increases Stock Position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 18.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Privia Health Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Privia Health Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 52,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Privia Health Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Privia Health Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $21.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.68, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.80. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.17 and a 1-year high of $30.15.

In other Privia Health Group news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 9,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $229,171.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,464,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,848,194.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $287,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,474,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,223,381.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 9,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $229,171.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,464,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,848,194.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.22.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

