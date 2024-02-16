Amalgamated Bank Lowers Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,187 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 852,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,574,000 after buying an additional 57,470 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $940,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 726,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,979,000 after acquiring an additional 84,167 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HIW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Highwoods Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Highwoods Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

HIW stock opened at $23.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.63. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $29.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.22.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.89%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

