Amalgamated Bank Purchases 6,490 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in News were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of News by 2,544.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,742,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,664,000 after buying an additional 4,563,248 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in News by 98,078.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,793 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new position in News in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,834,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of News by 619.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 939,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,544,000 after buying an additional 809,059 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in News in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,232,000. Institutional investors own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

News Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NWS opened at $27.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.33. News Co. has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $28.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.89. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.18 and a beta of 1.35.

News Announces Dividend

News Company Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. News’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

