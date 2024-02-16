Amalgamated Bank Reduces Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SFBS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 135.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 223.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SFBS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $66.94 on Friday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.27 and a 12-month high of $75.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 31.66%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

