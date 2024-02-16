Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EVTC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 78.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 2.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 2.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 36.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet cut shares of EVERTEC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EVERTEC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

EVERTEC Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of EVERTEC stock opened at $42.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.25 and a 200 day moving average of $38.25. EVERTEC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $42.21.

About EVERTEC

(Free Report)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.