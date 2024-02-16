Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,374 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 8.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 140,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after buying an additional 10,978 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 47.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 313,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,745,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 1.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher L. Dods sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $88,522.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,064.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on FHB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised First Hawaiian to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised First Hawaiian from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

First Hawaiian Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ FHB opened at $21.71 on Friday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.08 and a 52-week high of $27.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.03.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $210.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.52%.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Further Reading

