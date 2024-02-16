Amalgamated Bank Sells 10,526 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,526 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:GNW opened at $6.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.05. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.06.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

