Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,439 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CORT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CORT shares. Truist Financial upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.21.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $36,278.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,602 shares in the company, valued at $725,104.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 2,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $63,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,854 shares in the company, valued at $152,204. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $36,278.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,104.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,981 shares of company stock worth $1,278,355. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CORT stock opened at $24.46 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 0.46.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

