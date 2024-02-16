Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Winch Advisory Services LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Winch Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,027 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 4.3% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,733,000. King Wealth raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 29,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,001,000. Finally, SP Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 129,316 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.95.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,151,298.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 14,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,502,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,470,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,093,102 shares of company stock worth $4,134,931,010. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $169.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.12 and a fifty-two week high of $175.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.39 and its 200-day moving average is $143.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

