Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,954 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.2% of Keystone Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,275,249,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,869,897 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $43,784,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970,330 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,151,722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,116,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842,542 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $169.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.12 and a 1-year high of $175.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.95.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.97, for a total value of $1,019,624,364.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 952,258,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,855,415,148.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.97, for a total value of $1,019,624,364.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 952,258,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,855,415,148.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,093,102 shares of company stock worth $4,134,931,010. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

