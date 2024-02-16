American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Short Interest Update

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,800,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the January 15th total of 49,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

American Airlines Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $14.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.56. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.56.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $13.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 1.56%. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Airlines Group news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 5,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $64,794.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 339,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,148,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,741 shares of the airline’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,940 shares of the airline’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 50,874 shares of the airline’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,594 shares of the airline’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,311 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAL. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

