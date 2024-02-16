American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Performance

AEL stock opened at $55.37 on Friday. American Equity Investment Life has a twelve month low of $31.57 and a twelve month high of $56.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.80.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.24. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 26.98%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 210,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,746,000 after acquiring an additional 86,625 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,636,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,889,000 after acquiring an additional 345,911 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 129,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,229,000 after acquiring an additional 53,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth about $7,924,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

