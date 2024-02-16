American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
AEL stock opened at $55.37 on Friday. American Equity Investment Life has a twelve month low of $31.57 and a twelve month high of $56.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.80.
American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.24. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 26.98%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.
