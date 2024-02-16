Analysts Offer Predictions for Helmerich & Payne, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Helmerich & Payne in a research note issued on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Helmerich & Payne’s current full-year earnings is $3.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $677.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.81 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 15.06%. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HP. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of HP opened at $38.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.24 and a 200 day moving average of $39.32. Helmerich & Payne has a 52-week low of $30.41 and a 52-week high of $46.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Helmerich & Payne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently 23.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HP. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 13,372.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,418,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,414 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 406.4% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,815,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259,679 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,720,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,987 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 260.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,222,000 after acquiring an additional 848,198 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 157.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,254,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,667,000 after acquiring an additional 767,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

See Also

