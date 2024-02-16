Analysts Offer Predictions for McEwen Mining Inc’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Free Report) (TSE:MUX) – Analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of McEwen Mining in a report issued on Tuesday, February 13th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.33). The consensus estimate for McEwen Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($2.18) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for McEwen Mining’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MUX. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of McEwen Mining from $20.50 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of McEwen Mining to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

NYSE:MUX opened at $6.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average of $7.13. The company has a market capitalization of $294.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.48. McEwen Mining has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in McEwen Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $950,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in McEwen Mining by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in McEwen Mining by 968.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in McEwen Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in McEwen Mining by 221.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. 19.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

