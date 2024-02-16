Analysts Set Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Price Target at $16.29

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.29.

ASUR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Lake Street Capital downgraded Asure Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Asure Software from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ ASUR opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.98 million, a PE ratio of -32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.55. Asure Software has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $29.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.57 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Asure Software will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASUR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 382,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 27,419 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 571,201 shares during the period. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 839,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 25,671 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software and services in the United States. It helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; human resource compliance that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service, applicant tracking, onboarding, and compliance; and Asure Time & Attendance, which provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

