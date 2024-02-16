Analysts Set Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Target Price at $82.71

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.38.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BFAM. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $56,286.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,691,704.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total transaction of $82,556.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,282.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $56,286.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,691,704.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,305 shares of company stock worth $871,105. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter worth about $213,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 70.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 12.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $109.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.63 and a 200 day moving average of $90.38. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 73.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12-month low of $71.65 and a 12-month high of $109.57.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

