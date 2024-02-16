Analysts Set CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Price Target at $60.70

Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.70.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CRH from $75.61 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock.

CRH opened at $76.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.26. CRH has a 1-year low of $46.06 and a 1-year high of $76.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.25. CRH’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRH. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in CRH by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 20,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 10,647 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in CRH by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 32,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CRH during the fourth quarter worth $4,814,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in CRH during the fourth quarter worth $4,468,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in CRH during the fourth quarter worth $1,283,000. Institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

