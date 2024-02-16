Analysts Set Expectations for Genasys Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk raised their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Genasys in a report released on Tuesday, February 13th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now forecasts that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Genasys’ current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Genasys’ FY2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Genasys in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock.

Genasys Stock Up 4.1 %

GNSS stock opened at $1.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $78.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.16. Genasys has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.92.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Genasys had a negative return on equity of 25.99% and a negative net margin of 39.42%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 million.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Scott L. Anchin acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 268,152 shares in the company, valued at $496,081.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genasys

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genasys by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genasys by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 704,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Genasys by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares during the period. Mak Capital One LLC increased its stake in Genasys by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 527,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Genasys by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 9,460 shares during the period. 39.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genasys Company Profile

Genasys Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of critical communications hardware and software solutions to alert, inform, and protect people principally in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hardware and Software.

