Analysts Set First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN) PT at C$18.26

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$18.26.
Several brokerages have weighed in on FCR.UN. TD Securities cut shares of First Capital Realty from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$16.50 to C$17.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.
First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.
