Analysts Set First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN) PT at C$18.26

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$18.26.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FCR.UN. TD Securities cut shares of First Capital Realty from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$16.50 to C$17.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Get First Capital Realty alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on First Capital Realty

First Capital Realty Stock Performance

About First Capital Realty

Shares of FCR.UN stock opened at C$16.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98, a PEG ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.87, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.40. First Capital Realty has a 52 week low of C$12.37 and a 52 week high of C$18.15.

(Get Free Report

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.