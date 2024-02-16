Analysts Set HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) PT at $29.08

Shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.08.

HCP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of HashiCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

HashiCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HCP opened at $24.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 1.30. HashiCorp has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $36.39.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.21 million. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 37.01% and a negative return on equity of 17.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that HashiCorp will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HashiCorp news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $5,002,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,405,886.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 21,566 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $492,351.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,483.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Mcjannet sold 200,000 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $5,002,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,165 shares in the company, valued at $4,405,886.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 786,034 shares of company stock valued at $18,249,806. 26.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HashiCorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCP. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in HashiCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,119,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in HashiCorp by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 440,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after buying an additional 165,474 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in HashiCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $491,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in HashiCorp by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 992,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,978,000 after buying an additional 269,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in HashiCorp by 502.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 51,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 42,850 shares during the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

