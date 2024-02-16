Analysts Set Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Price Target at $13.80

Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.33.
HCSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark increased their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Shares of NASDAQ HCSG opened at $12.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.49. Healthcare Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.97. The company has a market cap of $917.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 0.38.
Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $423.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.
