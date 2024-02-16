Analysts Set LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Target Price at $31.25

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TREE shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on LendingTree from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on LendingTree from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on LendingTree from $27.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on LendingTree from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.

LendingTree stock opened at $36.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $475.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.44. LendingTree has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $44.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in LendingTree by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 189,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 39,745 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in LendingTree by 475.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 41,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 34,048 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in LendingTree by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in LendingTree during the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in LendingTree by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the period. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

