Analysts Set Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Price Target at $6.00

Shares of Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.00.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEXA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nexa Resources from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Nexa Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.
Shares of NYSE NEXA opened at $6.79 on Tuesday. Nexa Resources has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $7.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.80 and a 200 day moving average of $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. The company operates through two segments, Mining and Smelting. It produces zinc, zamac, zinc oxide, and zincal, as well as by-products, such as copper, lead, silver, gold, copper sulfate, sulfuric acid, copper cement, silver concentrate, and cadmium/sponge deposits.
