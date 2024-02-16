Analysts Set Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Price Target at $34.40

Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.40.

Several analysts have weighed in on SEM shares. TheStreet downgraded Select Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Select Medical in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

NYSE:SEM opened at $27.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.50 and a 200 day moving average of $25.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.35. Select Medical has a 1-year low of $21.28 and a 1-year high of $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $2,663,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,839,668 shares of the company's stock, valued at $182,140,358.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,789,668 shares in the company, valued at $176,531,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,463,000 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.14% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the second quarter valued at $4,819,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 85.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Select Medical by 12.7% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 87,535 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 9,893 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Select Medical by 7.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,517,998 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $48,363,000 after purchasing an additional 109,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Select Medical by 155.3% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 34,417 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 20,938 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

