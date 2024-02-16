Analyzing Solar Energy Initiatives (OTCMKTS:SNRY) & Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR)

Solar Energy Initiatives (OTCMKTS:SNRY – Get Free Report) and Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Solar Energy Initiatives and Ideal Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solar Energy Initiatives 0 0 0 0 N/A Ideal Power 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ideal Power has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 160.87%. Given Ideal Power’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ideal Power is more favorable than Solar Energy Initiatives.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

Solar Energy Initiatives has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ideal Power has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Solar Energy Initiatives and Ideal Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solar Energy Initiatives N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ideal Power $200,000.00 205.28 -$7.19 million ($1.53) -4.51

Solar Energy Initiatives has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ideal Power.

Profitability

This table compares Solar Energy Initiatives and Ideal Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solar Energy Initiatives N/A N/A N/A Ideal Power -6,090.32% -62.45% -55.72%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Solar Energy Initiatives shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.4% of Ideal Power shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Ideal Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ideal Power beats Solar Energy Initiatives on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solar Energy Initiatives

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, markets and sells solar power products, systems, and services in the United States and the Caribbean. The company primarily designs, markets, and sells solar power systems for residential and commercial customers; and designs, markets, sells, owns, and operates solar power systems for municipal and commercial customers, as well as designs, develops, and manages solar parks. Its products include photovoltaic panels, photovoltaic roofing systems, solar thermal products, balance of system products, and management system products. The company was formerly known as NP Capital Corp. and changed its name to Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. in September 2008. Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

About Ideal Power

Ideal Power Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of its bidirectional bipolar junction TRANsistor solid-state switch technology. The company offers SymCool Power Module designed to meet low conduction loss needs of the solid-state circuit breaker market. It serves electric and hybrid electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy and energy storage system power converters, uninterruptible power supplies for data centers, industrial motor drives, solid-state circuit breakers, distribution and transmission switches and controls, and other industrial and military markets. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc. and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc. in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

