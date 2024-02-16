Anglo-Bomarc Mines (CVE:ANB) Shares Up 3.6%

Anglo-Bomarc Mines Ltd. (CVE:ANB – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 157,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 172% from the average session volume of 58,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Anglo-Bomarc Mines Stock Up 3.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.14.

Anglo-Bomarc Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anglo-Bomarc Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties primarily in Canada. It holds interests in the Dynasty Gold and Jade projects totaling 845 hectares located in the Cassiar region in British Columbia; and the ANB Yukon Gold and Diamond projects totaling approximately 70 acres located in Mount Nansen of the northern territory of Yukon.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo-Bomarc Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo-Bomarc Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.