Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,987 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 10,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 19,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 16,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. 49.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Insider Activity at Annaly Capital Management

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 662,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,606,785.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $18.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.80. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -72.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Jonestrading upped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.07.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NLY

About Annaly Capital Management

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.