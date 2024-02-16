ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Trading 1.7% Higher

Shares of ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY – Get Free Report) traded up 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $237.23 and last traded at $236.95. 767 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 2,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $233.08.

ANTA Sports Products Stock Up 1.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $228.54 and its 200 day moving average is $260.27.

ANTA Sports Products Company Profile

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and marketing of shoes, apparel, and accessories in the Mainland of China, Hong Kong, Macao, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, karate, weightlifting, wrestling, trampoline, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

Featured Stories

