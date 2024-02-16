Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,979,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,199,000 after buying an additional 8,928,167 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 21,310.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,699,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,820,000 after buying an additional 6,668,377 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,690,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,149,000 after buying an additional 3,055,294 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,982,000 after buying an additional 2,103,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 5,353.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,026,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,211,000 after buying an additional 1,007,588 shares in the last quarter. 53.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABR shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.42.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, CFO Paul Elenio bought 2,500 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $30,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,413,547.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arbor Realty Trust news, CFO Paul Elenio bought 2,500 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $30,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,413,547.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ivan Kaufman bought 10,000 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $120,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,108,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,356,364.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 70,000 shares of company stock worth $848,325. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABR opened at $13.11 on Friday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $17.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average of $14.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 38.40 and a current ratio of 38.40.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 19.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

