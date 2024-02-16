Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Short Interest Update

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the January 15th total of 3,000,000 shares. Approximately 9.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 892,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Arhaus Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ARHS stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. Arhaus has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kathy E. Veltri sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $699,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 378,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,531,012.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arhaus

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Arhaus by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 626,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,428,000 after acquiring an additional 87,231 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Arhaus by 175.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 12,469 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arhaus by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,923,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,492,000 after acquiring an additional 864,267 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arhaus by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 21,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arhaus by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 33,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ARHS shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Arhaus from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Arhaus from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arhaus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.78.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

