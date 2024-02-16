Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Short Interest Update

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the January 15th total of 3,000,000 shares. Approximately 9.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 892,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.
Arhaus Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of ARHS stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. Arhaus has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
In related news, insider Kathy E. Veltri sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $699,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 378,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,531,012.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have issued reports on ARHS shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Arhaus from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Arhaus from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arhaus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.78.
Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.
