ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.
Separately, Redburn Atlantic upgraded ASM International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.
ASM International Trading Up 1.1 %
About ASM International
ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, silicon carbide, vertical furnace systems, and low pressure chemical vapor deposition and diffusion products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.
