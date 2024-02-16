Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 955 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,438 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in SPS Commerce by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SPS Commerce

In other news, Director Archie C. Black sold 20,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $3,471,770.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,383,836.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other SPS Commerce news, COO James J. Frome sold 12,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.27, for a total transaction of $2,310,252.49. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,954,030.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Archie C. Black sold 20,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $3,471,770.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,383,836.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,029 shares of company stock valued at $11,033,854. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $196.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.19. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.52 and a fifty-two week high of $218.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.74 and a beta of 0.82.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPSC shares. StockNews.com raised SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.40.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

