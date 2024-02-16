Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 45 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 87.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Hubbell by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,421,000 after acquiring an additional 23,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 137.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,837 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.16, for a total value of $657,939.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,815.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.16, for a total transaction of $657,939.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,896,815.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Katherine Anne Lane sold 1,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.51, for a total value of $517,484.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,297,731.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,100. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.00.

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $358.50 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $219.77 and a 12 month high of $364.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.11. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.73%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

