Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Lowers Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,409 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 67,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,986,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,665,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $252.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.02. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.77 and a 1 year high of $252.95.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.