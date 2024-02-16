Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in AON in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in AON during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 50,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,463,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $6,420,445.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,690,098. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $301.97 per share, for a total transaction of $15,098,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,463,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AON. UBS Group lowered their price objective on AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $351.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $336.36.

AON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $314.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $302.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.98. The stock has a market cap of $62.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. Aon plc has a one year low of $280.89 and a one year high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). AON had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,150.40%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

