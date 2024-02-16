Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 230 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at about $1,395,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 38.2% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 167.2% during the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 35,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 22,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.6% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 56,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total transaction of $708,911.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,023,241.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total transaction of $7,138,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,209,208.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total value of $708,911.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at $10,023,241.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of BAH stock opened at $145.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.13. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $87.99 and a one year high of $148.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 46.88, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.31% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Booz Allen Hamilton

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.