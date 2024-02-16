Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 475 Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its position in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in GitLab were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 48,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 654.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 786,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,189,000 after purchasing an additional 682,138 shares in the last quarter. SQN Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,609,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in GitLab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its position in GitLab by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 67,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 34,550 shares in the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GitLab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at GitLab

In other GitLab news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 1,425,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $89,055,170.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,851,558.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robin Schulman sold 30,543 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $2,294,084.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,516,514.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 1,425,567 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $89,055,170.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,716 shares in the company, valued at $11,851,558.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,036,699 shares of company stock valued at $128,327,796 over the last ninety days. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GitLab Price Performance

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $74.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.65 and a beta of 0.52. GitLab Inc. has a one year low of $26.24 and a one year high of $78.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.46.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $149.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.54 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 19.66% and a negative net margin of 79.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GTLB shares. BTIG Research started coverage on GitLab in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on GitLab in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on GitLab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on GitLab from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on GitLab from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.68.

View Our Latest Research Report on GTLB

GitLab Profile

(Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.