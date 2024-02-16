Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 740 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,255 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,527 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $62.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $51.66 and a 12-month high of $67.09.

BUD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.38.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

