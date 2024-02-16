AT&T (NYSE:T) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.65.

Shares of T stock opened at $17.09 on Friday. AT&T has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $122.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.90 and its 200-day moving average is $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AT&T will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 12.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 62.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 23.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 206,434 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 5.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 25,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1,191.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

