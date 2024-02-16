Auto Parts 4Less Group (OTC:FLES) vs. DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Financial Analysis

Auto Parts 4Less Group (OTC:FLES – Get Free Report) and DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.8% of DoorDash shares are held by institutional investors. 26.3% of Auto Parts 4Less Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of DoorDash shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Auto Parts 4Less Group has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DoorDash has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auto Parts 4Less Group 0 0 0 0 N/A DoorDash 1 10 10 0 2.43

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Auto Parts 4Less Group and DoorDash, as provided by MarketBeat.

DoorDash has a consensus price target of $105.05, suggesting a potential downside of 16.81%. Given DoorDash’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DoorDash is more favorable than Auto Parts 4Less Group.

Profitability

This table compares Auto Parts 4Less Group and DoorDash’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auto Parts 4Less Group -1,168.73% N/A -3,710.29% DoorDash -12.81% -9.88% -6.64%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Auto Parts 4Less Group and DoorDash’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auto Parts 4Less Group $4.20 million 0.05 -$17.78 million ($7.74) 0.00 DoorDash $8.15 billion 6.17 -$1.37 billion ($2.69) -46.94

Auto Parts 4Less Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DoorDash. DoorDash is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Auto Parts 4Less Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

DoorDash beats Auto Parts 4Less Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Auto Parts 4Less Group

Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc., operates as an e-commerce auto and truck parts sales company in the United States. The company offers automotive parts, including exhaust systems, suspension systems, wheels, tires, stereo systems, truck bed covers, and shocks for cars, trucks, boats, motorcycles, RVs, and other parts through AutoParts4Less.com. The company was formerly known as The 4Less Group, Inc. and changed its name to Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. in April 2022. Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc. operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels. The company was formerly known as Palo Alto Delivery Inc. and changed its name to DoorDash, Inc. in 2015. DoorDash, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

