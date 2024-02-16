Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $238.40.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Autodesk

Autodesk Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $261.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $245.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.89. The stock has a market cap of $55.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.47, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.45. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $188.38 and a 52-week high of $269.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.74, for a total transaction of $145,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,262,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.74, for a total transaction of $145,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,262,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,829,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,465 shares of company stock worth $7,974,856 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Autodesk

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Autodesk by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,794 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $713,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Autodesk by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,008,729 shares of the software company’s stock worth $489,086,000 after buying an additional 376,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Autodesk by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 37,316 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,086,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autodesk

(Get Free Report

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.